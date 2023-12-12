NFF President, Gusau Hail Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie For Making Nigeria Proud

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau has praised the trio of Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie for making Nigeria proud at the 2023 CAF Awards in Morocco on Monday night.

Nigeria became the biggest winner at the event, winning three major awards to make history.

Victor Osimhen won the African Player of the Year award to end Nigeria’s 24-year wait for the coveted prize.

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala won a record-breaking sixth African Women’s Player of the Year award following a sensational season with Barcelona, which culminated in a league triumph and Women’s Champions League glory.

Another Super Falcons star, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was named African Women’s goalkeeper of the year.

The Super Falcons were named the women’s team of the year after their impressive showing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Gusau expressed his delight after a history-making night for Nigeria in Morocco.

Gusau said: “I am very excited tonight. This has been hugely rewarding for our football and for our country as a whole. I congratulate Osimhen, Oshoala, and Nnadozie, and I congratulate the Super Falcons as a team for bringing us this honour.

“My charge would be that they all keep doing what they know how to do best, keep improving, and keep winning. The sky will be the beginning for them.”

Gusau was present at the event. He was presented with the women’s team of the year award won by the Super Falcons.

He dedicated the award to all women football teams in Africa.

Nnadozie used the opportunity to encourage young footballers not to give up on their dreams.

“To all the young girls growing up in Africa, dreaming of becoming a footballer one day, believe me dreams do come true. My dad didn’t want me to play football, but I’m sure he’s gonna see this and be happy. So, keep dreaming, keep working, and I believe that one day you’ll get to this stage.”