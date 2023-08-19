Foundation Takes Fight Against Hunger To Abuja Slum, Gives Palliatives To Cushion Impact Of Hardship On Women, Children

Following the removal of petrol subsidy which has made the prices of food and other consumer goods to double, the Dr Yemi Adegboye Foundation (DYAF)has empowered women and children living in a slum in Abuja.

The distribution of the palliatives was done for women and children living in a shanty community in Gwarimpa.

The women and children are living in a deplorable condition in make-shift tents without light, toilet and food.

They had been living in abject poverty for years in the community and struggling to survive.

The intervention by DYAF saw the distribution of items such as rice, beans, noodles among others to the over 300 women and children.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER during an interview after the distribution of the items, the Chief Executive Officer of DYAF, Dr Yemi Adegboye said her vision is to have a nation, where malnutrition and poverty is eradicated among women, children, the less privileged, and the disabled.

She said the empowerment programme is being done because it aligns with the implementation of Global Agenda of Sustainable Development Goal 2 in Nigeria, which includes the elimination of hunger (zero hunger) by 2030.

Based on Global Hunger Index (GHI), Nigeria has a score of 27.3 in 2022, which means Nigeria has a level of hunger that is serious.

Malnutrition is a direct or underlying cause of 45 percent of all deaths of under-five children, and in Nigeria, according to UNICEF, an estimated two million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

She said, “We also aim to assist in the implementation of Global Agenda for SDG 1 & 2, which are, no poverty and zero hunger by 2030. Based on Global Hunger Index (GHI), Nigeria has a score of 27.3 in 2022, which is serious. According to UNICEF, Nigeria has the 2nd highest burden of stunted children in the world.

“The recent hardship, hike in food prices, fuel, and cost of living in the country have worsened the plight of a lot of people in the country.

DYAF is based on Christian values of compassion, respect, dignity, and inclusiveness.

“By inclusiveness, we practice a policy of providing equal access to opportunities for people of all religion, those who might be excluded or marginalized, like the disabled or people from the minority groups.”

She explained further that she has been implementing the vision since the inception of the Foundation about two years ago.

Adegboye added, We gave money to about 24 women via bank transfers (for accountability), to support their families, pay school fees, pay house rent and set up businesses.

“We visited the IDP camp at Karu site, near Panteka River, met with about 300 women, distributed food items such as beans, rice, cooking oil, indomie noodles, to mention a few.

“We gave talks on malnutrition and healthy living. Today, we are reaching out to women who have relocated to this shanty at Gwarinpa, living in abject poverty, no light, no toilet, struggling to survive.”

On what her plans are for Foundation going forward, she called for support from government and donor agencies as well international organizations to be able to scale-up her intervention in the area of malnutrition.

“Currently, the NGO is self-sponsored. Going forward, we aim to work in partnership with donors, international organizations and the government. We have been reaching out to these women on a fairly quarterly basis, we want to scale up and reach out to them on a monthly basis and also use permanent staff in place of volunteers.

“There are lots of women who have been displaced and living in abject poverty, struggling to eat and survive. We are therefore calling on bouyant individuals, individual donors, international organizations and the government to partner with us, so we can reach out to these women on a regular basis.

“All we need is to get more money to reach out to more women. And then we also need to train them on soft skills to empower them like catering, sewing, farming and what they have a flair for.”

After the distribution of palliatives, the children were taking to a classroom were they were taught Bible songs, rhymes and Bible verses.

The women were also given health talks on cholera particularly on how to identify the disease, it’s symptoms, effects and how it can be prevented and treated.