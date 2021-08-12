Foundation To Facilitate Release Of Prisoners With Less Serious Offences

An Abuja based Non-Governmental Organization, Shamies Unusual Foundation, has revealed plans to secure the release of prisoners with less serious offences during its Founders’ Day celebration.

The Foundation also said it will celebrate the day at the Nigerian Correctional Service Center in Kuje, Abuja on August 15 2021.

The event tagged, ‘Keep Hope Alive’ which will be attended by music star Faze, comedian Brother Shaggy, Mr Macaroni, and Annie Debia among other top artists.

The Foundation said it will be donating mosquito nets, food and drinks, medical supplies, mattresses among others to the inmates, including arrangements for HIV and hepatitis tests to help them know their status.

President and founder of the organisation Sarah Abdul, said the event was part of the annual commemoration of the Foundation’s anniversary which coincides on with her birthday.

She noted that last year, about 58 inmates were released across 12 states of the federation through the Foundation.

She said, “Our goal for that day is to touch the lives of all the prisoners at Kuje prison. Since we cannot bail all of them, we decided to organize a concert that will feature dancing, singing, comedy, side attractions etc to entertain them, give them hope and ease their depression.

“A lot of them have been locked up for so many years and no longer know what the outside world is like. We believe that this gesture will go a long way in making them feel like humans again and easing their pains.”

Abdul appealed to the Federal Government to help better the welfare of prisoners by providing opportunities for employment, promoting the rule of law and providing more infrastructures to de-congest the Nigerian prisons.