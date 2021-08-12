Businessman Jailed For Calling Adamawa Governor ‘Father Of Thieves’

A businessman, Ali Yakubu Numan, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for describing the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as ‘Father of all thieves’, among other things.

The judgement was passed during a Chief Magistrate Court II sitting in Yola on Wednesday, by Magistrate Japhet Basani.

The Office of the Attorney General of Adamawa State had arraigned him on two-counts charge bordering on defamation and disturbing public peace.

In July, he was alleged to have to posted insulting statements against the governor via his Facebook page.

He was said to have accused the governor of diverting state funds for personal use.

The prosecution had also presented two witnesses to testify against him .

After considering the arguments of lawyers, Basani convicted Numan on those charges.

He got a two-year jail term for defamation but with an option of N50,000 fine.

However, he was jailed for six-month for disturbing public peace.