Four Suspected Armoured Cable Thieves Arrested In Anambra

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, Friday, announced the arrest of a syndicate of four persons who specialize in vandalising armoured cables and other electrical installations in and around Awka metropolis.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters, Awka, Mr Edwin Osuala, the state Commandant of the corps, said the arrest followed credible information received from a concerned citizen who saw a group of persons evacuating armoured cables from an electrical installation in Awka.

Advertisement

He said, “At about 06:30 hours on Monday, 4th November, 2023, the command received a distress call of some group of persons vandalizing armoured cable behind Dr Alex Ekwueme Square Awka.

“Upon the information, operatives of the command swung into action and arrested four suspects with bundles of vandalized armoured electric cable.”

He gave their names as Monday Chukwu, ‘m’, 37, of Ntezi, Ebonyi State; Okwudiri Nnaji ‘m’, 29, of Idodo, Nkanu East, Enugu State; Agu Ikechukwu, ‘m’, 20, from Ehamufu, Enugu State, and Chinecherem Idoho, ‘m’, from Ubolo-Afor, Udenu LGA, Enugu State.

He said, “When interrogated, all the suspects confessed to committing the crime and mentioned one Mr KC, now at large, as their accomplice.”

Advertisement

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Edwin Okadigbo, said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the armoured cables are part of the 33KV dedicated Airport Feeder from Awka substation that supply electricty power to Anambra International Cargo Airport, Umuleri.

“The suspects admitted to using handsaw and a cutter to severe and strip the electric cables before selling the items as scrap.”

Meanwhile, the state commandant has ordered the Investigation and Intelligence Department to activate mechanisms in arresting the fleeing suspect in connection with the offence and upon completion of discreet investigation, arraign all the suspects in court.

He frowned at the activities of power installation vandals in the state who he described as economic saboteurs, saying that vandalism of electricity network infrastructure was a serious offence punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment under Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act LFN 2004”.

He assured the public that the corps is fully prepared to protect all critical national assets and infrastructure in and around the state.