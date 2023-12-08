Asue Ighodalo Resigns As Nigerian Breweries Chairman, Heads For Public Service

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Aue Ighodalo, has resigned from his role on the board of the company.

The company announced on Friday that Ighodalo sent in his resignation on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Ighodalo’s resignation will take effect on December 31, 2023, according to NB.

The company said, “The chairman informed the board today of his decision to offer himself for public service. As a result, he will be resigning from the board and as the chairman of the board on the 31st of December 2023 to enable him to devote his full attention to the new cause.”

The company said in order for the board ro have enough time to appoint a substantive chairman, the longest-serving Director, Mr. Sijbe Hiemstra was appointed to act as the chairman in the interim effective the 1st of January 2024.

Ighodalo joined the Board on January 1st, 2022 and was appointed as the non-executive chairman effective May 1, 2023.

The company also announced the resignation of an Independent Non-Executive Director, Mrs. Ndidi O. Nwuneli, following the completion of her 9-year tenure on the company’s board.

Nwuneli whose resignation will take effect from December 31, 2023 has also been replaced with Mrs. Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli.

Ojekwe-Onyejeli will assume her new role on January 1, 2024.