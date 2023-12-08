Maguire, Ten Hag Win Premier League November Awards

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Erik Ten Hag have been named Premier League Player and manager of the month for November.

Maguire has experienced a turn around in recent weeks following a poor start to the season, he was dropped at the beginning of the season due to error-prone performances.

The England International has now returned to the team with impressive performances.

He played in every minute of Manchester United’s three matches in November and helped the team to three clean sheets and nine points from all the games.

Maguire made the joint-most blocks, fifth-most clearances, and won the second-most aerial duels in a dominant month for the centre-back.

He is the first defender to win the award since Liverpool’s Joel Matip in February 2022.

Ten Hag was also rewarded for guiding Manchester United to three wins in November without conceding a goal.

He topped the four-man shortlist which includes Rob Edwards, Eddie Howe and Andoni Iraola to win the award.

The former Ajax manager has now won the award three times.

Manchester United will hope to celebrate the awards with victory when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday at Old Trafford.