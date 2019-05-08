Four Talented Nigerian Musicians Not Making Waves

Advertisement

The Nigerian music industry has no doubt grown over the years to become one of the biggest industries in the country. The industry boasts of talented musicians with great lyrics and amazing vocals who have with their music made and are still making the country proud nationally and internationally.

Despite the presence of mega stars in the industry, there are many others who had shown talents but still struggling to breakthrough in the industry.

The Whistler chronicles four of these talented Nigerian musicians who have been unable to become break out stars in the music industry for one reason or the other.

Jeremiah Gyang

Born in Jos, Plateau State, Jeremiah Gyang is considered a very talented musician who should have been well known nationally and globally. This is because many music fans believe his lyrics and songs are very rich and meaningful.

After the release of his debut album, Na Ba Ka Ft Six Foot Plus in 2005 under the Chocolate City Records, which was considered by music pundits as successful, Gyang seem to have gone off the musical radar. This is in spite of the release of other good albums and singles like the Comforter’s Song featuring Asa, The Christmas Singles (2006), The Love Album (2012), On My Knees ft Ice Prince, Kauna Allah Remix ft Skales, Kauna Allah ft M.I.

Six Foot Plus

Born Alfred Atungu, Six Foot Plus is one of Nigeria’s best rappers whose lyrics are deep, laced with lines that address social, political, family and traditional issues.

With the release of his first album, Swange under the Payback Tyme Records in 2001 which had the smash hit, Swange, the rapper also released other singles and albums including Anwuli, E don Do Me, Another Way, among others. These songs further brought to limelight some of Six Foot Plus’s greatest talents in composition of songs and delivery, but despite these, the rapper according to numerous music lovers across the country has not been able to make waves in the industry. In fact, the fans opine, Six Foot Plus is hardly even known in other parts of the country aside from the North Central of the country where he hails from.

Terry Tha Rapman

Terry Madaki, professionally known as Terry Tha Rapman is a Nigerian Hip-Hop Rapper. He has always loved music as a child, all thanks to his father who always had Bob Marley, Fela Anikulapo – Kuti Bongos Ikwe and Michael Jackson playing in the house.

Terry started rapping back in 1991 in secondary school at school shows and bonfire nights. Shortly after he finished from secondary school, he recorded a demo which gave him recognition in Kaduna through radio airplay. Then he was known as Terrific. He later changed this to Tha Rapman after he hooked up with a group (Tha Croc City Click) in 1995.

They recorded a demo-tape which got serious airplay with hit songs like “fashi”and “Tha illest”. Though the group was popular, it was within the Kaduna city’s turf. Six foot plus heard the tape while he was in Kaduna, he and took it down to Lagos. The group (Croc City Click) got more recognition from their breakthrough in Lagos radio stations. They even had a review in one Nigeria’s fast-selling Hip-hop magazine. After attempts to get a recording deal over a period of five years (1995-1999) the group split due to the religious crisis from the Sharia law uprising.

He has several albums including The Life of Joe Spazm (2018), For the Culture (2019), World Domination Mixtape (2012), The Rapmanifestation (2001), Tha Rapman Beginz (2007), Boyz Are Not Smilin (2011) and Pentium IX The Mixtape(2006).

His major musical fame was a collaboration he did with 2baba on the latter’s Away and Beyond album in 2012.

Renowned as a unique rapper, Terry Tha Rapman despite his fantastic lyrics and punchline, according to many music lovers and from experiences have not made waves on the musical stage both locally and internationally as expected of him.

Overdose

Born David Adoga, A.k.A Overdose is according to music lovers and fans as well as his songs a talented Nigerian singer, songwriter and composer.

With a smash-bang album, Hustle or Die with a hot singles, Don’t Hate, Alujo, Singles Drink in a Glass, Overdose is no doubt a talented singer and rapper, who many thought would make waves, but revise is the case.

With a good record label like X3M Music, Overdose seems to have disappeared eventually from the musical scene, as for a long time now nothing is heard about him.