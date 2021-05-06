Fr. Mbaka Explains Dissappearance, Attacks Catholic Bishop

Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has explained his alleged dissappearance saying the Catholic church planned to shut him up for one month.

THE WHISTLER reported that youths protested following a statement by the Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide, alleging that Mbaka’s ‘whereabouts are unknown’ since Tuesday.

Youths led the protest to the bishop’s house. Mbaka later resurfaced, and was waving at the jubilant youths in an open-roofed vehicle.

Fr Mbaka later told parishioners at the Adoration ground in Enugu that the Church leadership, led by Bishop Calistus Onaga, summoned him, and planned to keep him for 30 days.

He said he requested to address his parishioners and say mass before being shut out , “but they said no’’.

He said, “I said I’ll just tell them that I’m going for 30 days’ prayers; that after 30 days, we will come back, and they said ‘no’.

“I also begged them to appoint another priest to come and celebrate mass for you today, they also said ‘no’.

“They said it was a meeting, but even before I reached the bishop’s house, conclusion had already been made. What happened to me was like the day I was shot.

“Unfortunately for them, even before the meeting, a woman was already going around bragging that the bishop will call me for a meeting, and that I was going to leave my house here for 30 days, and that after the 30 days, I would be sent to Rome, and Adoration Ministry will end.”

He said among the offences he was said to have committed were his blessing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and for criticizing the Buhari administration.

In his words, “Are you the owner of my mouth? You can’t tell me who to bless? If you are not happy that I blessed someone, you have your own mouth to curse the person.

“I cannot hate my brother because some people have hatred in their genes.”