France Denies Nigeria: 14-Year-Old Nigerian Tennis Wizard Denied Visa Despite Govt Request

The Nigerian government has expressed shock and consternation at the embassy of France after it denied a Nigerian tennis wizard, Oluwaseun Ogunsakin, visa to European circuit tournament.

Ogunsakin, 14, was billed to attend the tournament in at least three European countries beginning from France and applied with all supporting documents with a cover letter from the Nigerian foreign affairs ministry.

The ministry had issued a note verbale in aid of the player’s application following a request from the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development for it to do so in order to allow the tennis whizz-kid to attend the all-important event.

But to their consternation, the embassy denied the young kid visa in what is being interpreted as a look-down on the country.

In the denial report obtained by this paper, the embassy denied the reliability of his supporting document, noting it as “reasonable doubts” without pointing out which document led to the visa denial.

Ogunsakin: Young Tennis Prodigy

Ogunsakin is a member of the Aurum Tennis Academy in Abuja.

He has seen a rapid rise to the tennis world, enjoying early career ranking in Africa at Number 7 before joining the Aurum Tennis Academy.

It was at Aurum that he rose to African 14 & Under Circuit, where he shocked many by winning two ITF tournaments and the African Junior Championship.

He’s ranked Number 2 in Nigeria’s 18 & Under Circuit and number 857 in the world by the ITF despite just being 14.

It was in recognition of his talent and what he may bring to the tennis world that the organisers, the Young Stars Association (YSA), invited him to a six-week competition in France, Germany, and Belgium.

The official invitation letter signed by Dermot Sweeney, the Technical Director, Training Centres, and Players on behalf of the organisers, and obtained by Premium Times, read, “This is to confirm that Oluwaseun Ogunsakin Peter is a member of the ITF/ATF 14 & Under Team competing in France, Germany, and Belgium from the 6th of July to the 13th of August 2023.”

The organisers listed the six tournaments, dates, and duration he’s billed to attend such as the TEJT 14&U Marnes La Coquette, TEJT 16&U Blois, and TEJT 14&U Annecy hold in France; TEJT 14&U Duren in Germany; and TEJT 14&U Hasselt in Belgium between 6 July and 13 August.

The organisers, GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14 & Under Team assured Ogunsakin that, “The GSPDP/ITF will hold itself fully responsible for the above-named player while he/she is on this tour, and the GSPDP/ITF is responsible for all costs relating to transportation and all meal and lodging expenses.

“We would therefore appreciate it if you would issue Oluwaseun Ogunsakin Peter with the necessary visa to obtain entry into your country.”

He May Still Join At Later Stages

The Aurum Tennis Academy’s General Manager, Richfield Dongo, said it would appeal the decision hoping that Ogunsakin may join the later stages of the event.

Expressing regret, he said if the embassy reconsiders its decision and grants Ogunsakin the visa, he may link up with the rest of his colleagues at whatever stage they would be.

Samson Itegbojes from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the paper that, “Let us take up the matter through diplomatic channels.

“You never know what the reservations of the mission are. Every country reserves the right to deny anyone a visa irrespective of the status.”

The spokesman of the French Embassy, Franck Aubry, equally told the paper that it had no details of the embassy’s decision.