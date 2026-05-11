FRC Unveils Strategic Plan To Strengthen Fiscal Governance

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The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has commenced its 2026 Management Retreat with a renewed commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability, and sustainable fiscal governance in Nigeria.

The retreat brings together senior officials of the Commission to deliberate on a newly approved Strategic Plan aimed at repositioning the institution for improved performance and institutional reform.

Declaring the retreat open, the Acting Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Charles Abana, described the gathering as a defining moment in the Commission’s history and a critical platform for transformation.

He said the retreat would deepen reforms and prepare the Commission for emerging fiscal realities and digital governance challenges.

Abana emphasized the importance of strengthening institutional processes in line with public expectations for accountability and prudent resource management.

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According to him, the retreat themed “Strengthening Institutional Performance through the Implementation of the Commission’s New Strategic Plan,” is designed to review operations, enhance coordination, and build stronger systems for fiscal oversight.

“This Strategic Plan is not simply a policy document; it is a roadmap for institutional transformation, a framework for measurable progress, and a guide for achieving sustainable results in the discharge of our responsibilities,” Abana stated.

He added that Nigerians are demanding greater transparency in public finance management, while development partners expect more robust oversight mechanisms from the Commission.

Abana explained that the Strategic Plan would improve monitoring and enforcement systems, strengthen stakeholder engagement, enhance inter-agency collaboration, and integrate technology into operations for greater efficiency.

He also unveiled the Commission’s revised Vision and Mission statements, which emphasize professionalism, innovation, integrity, and service excellence.

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The vision, he said, is “to be Nigeria’s leading fiscal authority ensuring transparent, accountable, and sustainable fiscal governance for national development,” while the Mission seeks “to promote fiscal integrity through evidential oversight in revenue, expenditure, and debt management decisions for efficient service delivery.”

He noted that the retreat would also examine statutory responsibilities, compliance monitoring, staff productivity, and innovation in service delivery.

The Acting Chairman further disclosed that the Commission would play a key oversight role in Nigeria’s evolving tax reforms and fiscal policies.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Commission will act as a watchdog and policy-support institution in the new tax regime to ensure transparency, accountability, efficient revenue management, and sustainable economic growth in Nigeria,” he said.

Abana urged management staff to fully commit to the implementation of the Strategic Plan, stressing that success depends on collective responsibility and discipline.

He also announced that participants would undergo capacity-building sessions on process improvement, analytical tools, process mapping, and the use of Artificial Intelligence in fiscal operations.

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The retreat received backing from development partners and civil society organizations.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Country Director of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) Programme, Dr. Emmanuel Uche, Associate Project Officer, Muhammad Sani Kassim, reaffirmed RoLAC’s commitment to supporting the Commission.

Kassim said RoLAC considers the FRC a key partner in promoting transparency and accountability in Nigeria, adding that the organization would continue providing technical assistance to strengthen institutional reforms.

He expressed optimism that by the end of the year, the Strategic Plan would be fully institutionalized within the Commission.