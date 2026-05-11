APC Disqualifies 65 Aspirants In Rivers Over Bribery, Fake Documents

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The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has released the report of its House of Assembly screening committee ahead of the 2027 general elections, clearing 33 aspirants while disqualifying 65 others over alleged irregularities ranging from invalid documentation to bribery allegations and non-compliance with party membership requirements.

In a press release dated May 10, 2026, and signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Chibike Ikenga, the party directed all aspirants who purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to check their screening status at the party secretariat located along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt.

The party also announced that appeals arising from the screening outcome would be entertained on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the APC state secretariat.

The screening committee, constituted by the National Working Committee of the party, said it conducted the exercise on May 9 and 10 in accordance with the 1999 Constitution, the party constitution, electoral guidelines and other extant electoral laws.

The committee was chaired by Muraina Ajibola, while Ishaku Tanko Yamawo served as secretary. Other members included Aisha Abdullahi Adamu and Samuel Danjuma. One member, Ayuba Audu, was reported absent throughout the exercise.

According to the report, a total of 98 aspirants participated in the screening exercise, with the committee commending the “high level of enthusiasm, preparedness and commitment” displayed by contestants.

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The committee noted that most aspirants demonstrated loyalty to the party and reflected the broadening political appeal of the APC in Rivers State through their diverse professional and social backgrounds.

However, the screening exercise was not without controversy.

The committee accused one of the aspirants for the Asari-Toru Constituency I seat, Tonye Garrick Tom-George, of attempting to compromise the screening process.

According to the report, the aspirant allegedly approached the committee with an envelope containing money alongside his passport photograph in what the committee described as “an apparent attempt to improperly influence the screening process.”

The incident, the committee said, was subsequently reported to the police.

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Another dramatic moment reportedly occurred during the exercise when Victor Oko Jumbo allegedly insisted on entering the screening venue with security aides, leading to a disagreement with police officers stationed at the venue.

The committee stated that security operatives eventually restored order and the exercise continued peacefully.

The screening panel also disclosed that it received petitions from concerned party members across the 23 local government areas of the state seeking the disqualification of some aspirants.

The petitions reportedly challenged the legitimacy of nominations endorsed by party members alleged not to be financially up to date with the APC, contrary to Article 9.3 of the party constitution.

Quoting the constitutional provision, the committee noted that only fully registered and financially compliant members of the party are eligible to vote or be voted for in party affairs.

Among the aspirants cleared to contest in the APC primaries are Maol Dumle, Major M. Jack, Nwabochi Frankline, Ofiks K. Christopher, Enemi Alabo George, Tonye Smart Adoki, Tekenari W. Granville, Azeru Opara, Hope Ugwumadu, Kenneth Minimah, Justina Aniton Okorji, Onyema Rex Nwankwo, Jumbo Soparagha, Gift Esede Ali, Peter E. Abbey and Arnold O. Davids, among others.

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The list of aspirants disqualified by the committee included Orubibanugha Timothy, Chime Eguma Ezebulike, Tonye Briggs Oniyide, Chris Okey Ochije, Sokari Goodboy Sokari, Ideye Granville, Bobby Abayomi, Victor Oko Jumbo, Morris Prince Lelesi, Fubara Goodluck Ohaka, Prince Emukuighro Fubara, Chinondu Wokocha, Karibi Karibi Bobmanuel and MacSunday Uziuke Ugwu.

The committee attributed the disqualifications to several factors, including nomination by non-financial party members, alleged inducement and bribery, submission of unsworn affidavits, failure to provide voter cards and membership slips, conflicting dates of birth, irregular party membership numbers, inconsistencies in submitted names and documents, and failure to meet nomination requirements.

It also cited invalid affidavits relating to NECO certificates and insufficient nominators from wards as additional grounds for disqualification.

The committee concluded that it carried out its assignment diligently and in substantial compliance with the constitution and guidelines of the party.

It further commended party officials, administrative personnel and security agencies for ensuring a smooth and peaceful exercise.