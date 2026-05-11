UTME: JAMB To Allow Candidates Use Personal Computers From 2027

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will from next year begin an option of “Bring Your Own Device” for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, the Board’s Registrar, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, has announced.

Speaking during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Abuja on Monday, Oloyede gave an update on the 2025 admissions exercise and the 2026 UTME/DE performance.

He said candidates would be allowed to use their personal devices for the examination, but a flash drive would be inserted to prevent malpractice.

Oloyede explained that the option would be cheaper and easier to manage and would also address complaints from candidates who often report that their computer went off during the examination.

He said the measure was designed to make the process more convenient while maintaining the integrity of the test.

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He added that other innovations which is in 90 percent stage will also be introduced in the year 2027.