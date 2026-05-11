Tinubu Appoints Fadewa As Homeland Security Adviser

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President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Adeyinka Fadewa (rtd.) as Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

The appointment was confirmed on Monday in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume.

The circular was conveyed through the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Ibrahim Kana.

Tinubu said the appointment recognised Fadewa’s outstanding service record, strategic expertise, and enduring contributions to Nigeria’s national security architecture.

He said the decision reflected his administration’s resolve to strengthen internal security coordination across relevant institutions.

The President also emphasised the importance of intelligence-led operations in addressing evolving security threats across the country.

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He noted that stronger collaboration among security agencies remained critical to protecting lives, safeguarding communities, and preserving national stability.

“His appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a more responsive and coordinated security framework,” Tinubu stated.

Fadewa retired from military service after more than three decades in strategic security and intelligence operations.

His professional experience covers counter-terrorism operations, intelligence coordination, defence planning, and international security diplomacy.

He also served as Principal General Staff Officer to the National Security Adviser between 2015 and 2021.

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During his tenure, Fadewa coordinated the establishment of the Intelligence Fusion Centre at the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The centre was designed to improve operational collaboration among intelligence and security agencies nationwide.

These agencies included the Defence Intelligence Agency, National Intelligence Agency, Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Police Force.

The Armed Forces also benefited from the enhanced intelligence-sharing mechanisms introduced during his service.

Tinubu expressed confidence that Fadewa would strengthen intelligence integration and homeland security coordination nationwide.

“I urge him to deploy his experience, professionalism and strategic insight in advancing our national security objectives,” the President said.

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He added that the appointment would support the effective implementation of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.