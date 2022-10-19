FRSC Bars Dealers From Selling BMW Motorcycles

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has barred dealers from selling BMW motorcycles due to faulty Shock Absorbers.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, and made available to THE WHISTLER, said that the BMW (CHINA) Automobile Trading Company recalled 478 K1600 and K1600 GT motorcycles for faulty shock absorbers

The agency said it wishes to draw the attention of the motoring public, ”particularly those who are presently using K1600 and K1600 GT Motorcycles with production dates of between 28 June 2017 to 19 September 2018 that the manufacturers, BMW have recalled the affected motorcycles due to faulty shock absorbers.”

The statement further said, ”According to the report contained in a memo forwarded by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the BMW (China) Automobile Trading Company Limited revealed that the withdrawal of the motorbikes commenced from 7 September 2022.

”The withdrawal is specifically premised on the fact that the hinged tie rods at the rear shock absorber cannot reach the designed strength and may break over time, posing a safety hazard.”

However, the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu is by this notice, ”admonishing the general public, particularly dealers and riders of these categories of vehicles, to desist from selling or using the identified motorcycles on Nigerian roads to avoid any mishap.”