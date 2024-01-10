Female Polytechnic Students Killed In Tanker Accident Two Days To Final Exams

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Akwa Ibom State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Matthew Olonisaye, has confirmed the crushing of two female Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic students to death by a truck driver.

Olonisaye who disclosed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday attributed the loss of lives to reckless driving and non-adherence to the rules guiding road usage.

The incident happened a few metres away from the school premises, near the junction of Ikot Inyang village, along Aba Road in Ikot Ekpene local government area .

It was learnt that the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed into the girls, killing them on the spot.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the deceased, Abasifreke Okon, and Irene Edwin from Ikot Abasi and Ibesikpo Asutan local government areas respectively, were preparing for their practical examination, which was to hold on Wednesday.

The deceased, ND 2 Science Laboratory Technology students were supposed to have completed their academic programme after their exams on Wednesday.

Commiserating with the families of the deceased, Olonisaye urged drivers to make the maintenance of their vehicles a top priority, saying accidents are caused and don’t just happen.

“It actually happened; it’s because of loss of control by the driver. We advise drivers to abide by the rules that guide the usage of the road. They should not be in a hurry.

“Drivers should also make vehicle maintenance a priority for any life lost cannot come back. An accident does not just happen; it is caused.

“I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives,” he stated.

The management of the Polytechnic had since postponed the examinations as the remains of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary.