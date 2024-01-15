FRSC Blame Driver As Three Burnt To Death In Anambra Motor Accident

The Anambra State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi has confirmed that three persons were burnt beyond recognition in a motor accident along the Ezianano-Nkwo Agulu section of the Agulu road in Aniocha Local government area of the Anambra State.

The crash, which happened at about 6.15pm on Sunday night according to Adeboye was caused by over-speeding and wrongful overtaken by the driver.

According to the FRSC boss “Seven passengers, comprising 4 males and 3 females were involved. Three were killed while 2 were injured. The bodies of the deceased were taken to a nearby mortuary.”

The FRSC boss however cautioned against overspeeding and wrongful overtaking, just as he sympathized with the deceased family, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The crash which occurred Sunday night, involved a 14-seater Mitsubishi 300 bus heading to Ekwulọbịa from Amawbia.

A survivor who gave his name as Chinonso, said the bus loaded at Amawbia Park and was heading to Ekwulobia when the incident occurred.

Chinonso said , “Soon after we took off, one of the passengers cautioned the driver against overspeeding but he didn’t heed to the advice.

“While attempting to avoid a pothole, the driver lost control and the bus veered off the road, somersaulted and caught fire after hitting a fence of a building by the roadside.

“I managed to escape with other passengers, but we couldn’t succeed in assisting the three victims who were already engulfed by the raging flames.”