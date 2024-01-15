Japa Syndrome: We Will Create Better Opportunities For Nigerians, Says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians not to be bothered about the “Japa” syndrome plaguing the country, promising that his administration will provide more jobs.

The president made this remark at the swearing in ceremony of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma in Owerri the state capital on Monday.

He acknowledged that the removal of subsidy from petroleum products have created untold hardship on the nation but likened it to a pregnant women whose pain is increased at the point of delivery

He said: “I stand before you to say you have gone through tricks and turns of democracy, you’ve been through some adverse effects of hard decisions.

“Each time I watch the news and see one frame or the other, one pain or the other associated with the removal of subsidy.

“Just remember that among you, your family are pregnant women, the day of birth is the day of pain, you go through the labour pain.

“When you see or you hear the voice of a baby, your griefs are gone and you are relieved.

“Nigeria is at it. The last 40 years, some very few people were cornering our common wealth calling it subsidy, but right now we are going through the pain we are sharing in that pain but today, we are inaugurating a man’s second term, a renewed hope and that is why I am here to guarantee you that hope that things are looking up, things are getting better and it will get greater and better for the common good of the Nigerian public “

He however solicited for patience from the part of the citizens assuring that the ‘japa’ syndrome will be a thing of the past as his administration will create more opportunities for employment and pay more attention to workers.

He said: “We just need to work hard, be more patient, persevere and you have consistency in governance.

“Don’t worry, with me here its hope, the real hope.

“I assure you that there will be substantial development in the education of your children.

“You will see the priority in previous realisation. Health care will receive more allocation and more attention.

“Don’t worry about what you are hearing about the japa syndrome, we will pay more people.”