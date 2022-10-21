FRSC Partners Institute To Tackle Reckless Driving On Roads

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has revealed plans for collaboration with the Nigerian Building and Research Institute (NBRRI) to tackle reckless driving and violation of speed limits in the country.

Biu made the call following the ongoing massive construction of new roads and rehabilitation of existing ones across the country.

He stated the need to tackle reckless driving and violation of legal speed limits by commuters in the country.

The FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday, said the engagement was propelled by the ongoing massive construction of new roads.

The statement read, “Propelled by the ongoing massive construction of new roads and rehabilitation of existing ones across the country, the Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps Dauda Ali Biu has engaged the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) on the need to tackle reckless driving and violation of legal speed limits by commuters in the country.

“This research-based collaboration is to among other things understudy the effects of excessive speed and recklessness on newly constructed roads to educate drivers on the best road use culture.”

Biu stated this during a visit of the Director General of the Research Institute, Professor Samson Duna, at the national headquarters of the Commission on Wednesday.

The Acting Corps Marshal applauded the Federal Government for massive road infrastructure across the country, saying the benefits of good roads cannot be overemphasised.

He noted that good roads reduce road crashes, engender smooth movement of goods and services, elongate the life of vehicles, and increase the aesthetics of the environment.

While stating the areas of existing collaborations which include the establishment of the Nigeria Road Assessment Programme fashioned in tandem with the International Road Assessment programme IRAP, Dauda Biu revealed that the establishment Act of the Corps mandates it to prevent and minimize road crashes.

Responding, the visiting Director-General commended the Corps for the giant strides it has achieved in creating a safer motoring environment in the country, and confirmed the readiness of the Institute for partnership.

He said the level of technology deployment by the Corps is highly commendable, adding that given more technological support, the Federal Road Safety Corps will achieve better results in reducing crashes and fatalities on our roads.