BREAKING: Nigeria Breaks 14-Year Jinx, Defeats USA To Qualify For Women World Cup Semi-Finals

Nigeria is through to the Semi-finals of the U-17 FIFA Women World Cup.

The Flamingoes beat USA 4-3 on Penalties to qualify at the DY Patil Stadium in India.

This is the first time the female team are reaching this stage in six previous editions.

Breaking the 14-year-old jinx, the Flamingoes opened the score sheet 26 minutes into the game, courtesy of a penalty converted by Omamuzo Josephine Edafe.

But the fierce opponents equalized at the 40th minute.

USA’s goal was scored by Amalia Villarreal.

The US team dominated the game with 28 shots and 59 per cent of the ball possession during the game.

But after the regular time and the extra time, the Flamingoes manage to squeeze in four goals during the penalty shootout against the three scored by their opponents.