FRSC To Deploy 1,500 Personnel, 35 Vehicles For APC Presidential Primary

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said it will be deploying 1,500 of its personnel and 35 vehicles for the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention to ensure free flow of traffic around the venue of the event.

The special convention will be held from 6-8 of May at Eagle Square in Abuja.

A statement issued on Sunday by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, said adequate preparation has been made for the Corps to work with other security agencies to provide free flow of traffic during the exercise.

Part of the statements read: “As part of preparations towards ensuring free flow of traffic to and from the venue of the forthcoming All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Primary Elections scheduled to hold on Monday, 6th and Tuesday 7th March, 2022; the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered operatives to ensure effective collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to ensure enforcement on restricted areas and hitch free vehicular movement were necessary.”

The FRSC operatives drafted for the presidential primary election have equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness around the cordoned areas, the statement further said.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, charged the operatives deployed to to exhibit high sense of professionalism, ingenuity, and avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates.