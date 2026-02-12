Fubara Dissolves Cabinet, Orders Immediate Handover

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has dissolved the State Executive Council, bringing to an end the tenure of all serving commissioners and special advisers in his administration.

The dissolution was announced in a Special Government Announcement issued on Thursday, and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi.

According to the statement, Governor Fubara directed all affected political office holders to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries and offices to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior officers in their ministries with immediate effect.

The announcement did not state the reasons for the dissolution, but the development signals a major shake-up in the state’s executive arm of government and is expected to pave the way for a possible reconstitution of the cabinet.

Fubara expressed appreciation to the outgoing members of the Executive Council for their service to the state.

He, however, wished them well in their future endeavours, acknowledging their contributions during their time in office.

More details are expected to emerge in the coming days regarding the composition of the new Executive Council and the direction of the administration moving forward.