Fuel Queues In Abuja, Others Caused By ‘Unprecedented Flooding In Lokoja’—NMDPRA

Economy
By Ifeanyi Onuba

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has said that the fuel queues being experienced in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs is caused by unprecedented flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Authority said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja and made available to THE WHISTLER.

The statement was in response to fuel queues which had resurfaced in Abuja and neighboring states on Tuesday.

The Authority in the statement said the flooding in Lokoja has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements.

This, it stated, has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs.

RELATED
Oil & Gas

IPMAN Strike: Over N103bn Bridging Cost Claims Paid To Oil Marketers—NMDPRA

Oil & Gas

Bridging Cost Payment Hits N74bn As NMDPRA Releases Fresh N10bn To Oil Marketers

As part of measures to mitigate the situation, it said that trucking via alternative routes is currently ongoing.

It said, “The Authority assures the public that there are sufficient petroleum products inland.

“Consequently, the general public is advised to avoid panic buying at fuel stations as the NMDPRA is working assiduously with relevant stakeholders and Government agencies to ensure product availability across the country.

“In the same context, Marketers are advised to desist from hoarding the product so as not to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

“The Authority wishes to reiterate its commitment to Nigerians to ensure seamless supply and distribution of Petroleum Products nationwide.”

You might also like

We Are Engaging NNPC, Others To Mitigate Impact Of Methanol Blended Petrol On…

How NNPC Stopped Distribution Of Wrong Petrol Grade To Nigerians

Fuel Scarcity Imminent As NARTO Threatens Industrial Action

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.