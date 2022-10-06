Fuel Queues In Abuja, Others Caused By ‘Unprecedented Flooding In Lokoja’—NMDPRA

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has said that the fuel queues being experienced in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs is caused by unprecedented flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Authority said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja and made available to THE WHISTLER.

The statement was in response to fuel queues which had resurfaced in Abuja and neighboring states on Tuesday.

The Authority in the statement said the flooding in Lokoja has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements.

This, it stated, has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs.

As part of measures to mitigate the situation, it said that trucking via alternative routes is currently ongoing.

It said, “The Authority assures the public that there are sufficient petroleum products inland.

“Consequently, the general public is advised to avoid panic buying at fuel stations as the NMDPRA is working assiduously with relevant stakeholders and Government agencies to ensure product availability across the country.

“In the same context, Marketers are advised to desist from hoarding the product so as not to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

“The Authority wishes to reiterate its commitment to Nigerians to ensure seamless supply and distribution of Petroleum Products nationwide.”