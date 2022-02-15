Fuel Queues: NNPC Begins 24-Hour Distribution Of Petrol, Reassures Nigerians Of Product Sufficiency

…To Deliver 2.3 Billion Liters Of PMS To Nigerians



In a bid to accelerate nationwide distribution of Premium Motor Spirit which was earlier disrupted by the quarantine of methanol-blended petrol, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has begun a 24 hour distribution of petrol across the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the NNPC reassured Nigerians that it has adequate stock of over one billion litres of certified PMS stock that is safe for use in vehicles and machineries.

The National Oil company explained that the quarantine of the methanol blended petrol was a necessary step to safeguard it’s customers from the potential impact of this PMS grade on vehicles and machineries.

As part of its strategy to restock, the NNPC stated that over 2.3 billion liters of PMS has been scheduled for delivery between now and end of February 2022.

This, the statement noted, will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

The statement reads, “NNPC Ltd wishes to reassure Nigerians that it has put adequate measures in place to accelerate nationwide distribution of PMS earlier disrupted by the quarantine of methanol-blended petrol.

“The quarantine was a necessary step to safeguard our customers from the potential impact of this PMS grade on vehicles and machineries.

“As of today, NNPC has over one billion litres of certified PMS stock that is safe for use in vehicles and machineries.

“In order to accelerate distribution across the country, we have commenced 24-hour operations at our Depots and Retail outlets.

“As part of NNPC’s strategic restocking, over 2.3 billion liters of PMS is scheduled for delivery between now and end of February 2022, which will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.”

The NNPC stated further that the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Depot Owners and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria have also commenced 24-hour loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.

“Furthermore, NNPC’s monitoring team is collaborating with the Authority (Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Petroluem Authority) and other security agencies to ensure smooth distribution of PMS nationwide.

“NNPC implores Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is sufficient volume of PMS in-country and effort is being made to accelerate distribution to all filling stations,” the statement concluded.