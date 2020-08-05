FUTA Suspends Final Year Student For Hacking Into Newspaper’s Website

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure has slammed indefinite suspension on a final year student of the school for allegedly hacking into the website of Premium Times, an online newspaper.

The alleged student, Emmanuel Afolabi, is in the Department of Food Science and Technology.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Communication of FUTA, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Adebanjo said Afolabi’s letter of suspension was dated August 5, 2020.

The university accused the student of “ an act that constitutes misconduct and misuse of University IT infrastructure.”

The statement read, “The university received a complaint from Premium Times about Denial of Service, (DOS) attack on its website between 28th and 29th February 2020 through a concerted vulnerability scanning by a person using IT infrastructure of the University.

“Following the complaint, the University management initiated an investigation and it was discovered that Emmanuel carried out the alleged act of misconduct using the login credentials of two members of staff, without authorisation, to perpetrate the act.”