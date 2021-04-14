FUTO Gets First Ever Female Vice Chancellor

30 SHARES Share Tweet

History was made at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, on Tuesday as Professor Nnenna Nnannaya emerged as the first ever female Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Nnannaya became the eight substantive vice chancellor of the institution.

The announcement was made by the governing council of the institution led by Professor John Offem after a stiff contest by seven other professors.

Nnannaya hails from Afikpo in Ebonyi state and is a Professor of Soil Science and Environmental conservation.

She was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor on Academics of FUTO and the first woman to assume that position since the inception of the school and had also served as the Dean of Post-Graduate School of FUTO.

Nnannaya graduated with First Class honours in soil science in 1982 from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and obtained her Master’s in Soil Microbiology/Biochemistry in 1986 in the same school.

She bagged PGD in Irrigation Engineering with Distinctions in 1987 at Katholieke University, Leuven in Belgium and obtained her Ph.D in Soil/Environmental Control in FUTO in 2002.

Nnannaya served as a Member of the National Confab in 2014 and obtained the NUC-Best HOD award (NUDTAS) in 2002 and has these honours to her credit: FSSSN, MASN, MSSSA, MCSSA, MASA, JP.

She will succeed the outgoing V.C Professor Eze in June as the 8th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.