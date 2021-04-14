Nigeria’s Oliver De Coque ‘Takes Over’ Google

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Late Nigerian guitarist, Oliver De Coque, has received a posthumous Google Doodle recognition on his 74th birthday.

Coque, real name Oliver Sunday Akanite, was one of Africa’s most inventive recording artists who recorded at least 93 albums during his 23 years career.

He died on June 20, 2008, at the age of 61.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyem, had crowed him as the King of Highlife in 1994 for his consistency in music.

To celebrate his achievements and 74th posthumous birthday, Google replaced the usual logo on its homepage with the Coque’s artwork.