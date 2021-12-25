Ganduja Has Performed Beyond Expectations – APC Governors

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC ) have hailed the performance of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying he has performed beyond expectation.

This was contained in a message sent to Ganduje on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, amid resurgent rumours that he will defect to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, following a dispute between him and a former governor of the state, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau.

Kano State chapter of the APC has been factionalized with the court recently recognising the Shekarau faction.

It has left the Ganduje camp empty handed with the governor and his supporters exploring alternatives. His recent visit to his predecessor, Mr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, left tongues wagging about a likely defection plan, which has not been dispelled.

But a statement signed by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Mr Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, passed a vote of confidence on Ganduje declaring that, “We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.”

The statement added that as the governors rejoice with Ganduje, “we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”.