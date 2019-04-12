Ganduje To Buhari: Only ‘Good Brains’ Should Make Your Next Cabinet

Advertisement

Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider “good brains” when searching for those to appoint into his next cabinet.

Ganduje, who visited the Presidential Villa on Friday and held a private meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, told State House correspondents that President Buhari must pick competent hands that would not undermine his next administration.

“As far as I am concerned, he should look for brains rather than considering political parties that may decide to undermine him later.

“I think what is important is to get good brains, committed people who are experienced, who are achievers. I think that is what we need at this moment,’’ said the governor.

Ganduje also told the reporters that his visit to the Presidential Villa was to brief the Vice President on arrangements ahead of his planned visit to Kano on Saturday.

Prof. Osinbajo would be visiting the state to attend a wedding ceremony.

On how he feels about the decision of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge his governorship victory at the tribunal, Ganduje said he was not going to lose any sleep over the opposition party’s decision.

The governor said he was set to take Kano to the next level, adding that “We have seen the gaps that are existing in terms of development and we shall fill them and make Kano great.’’