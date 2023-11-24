Girl Child Education In Nigeria Is Our Priority – VP Shettima

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the promotion of education in the country most especially for the girl child.

Vice President Shettima who stated this yesterday during a dinner party organised for Children of African Leadership and Values Development Initiatives, CALDEV, in Abuja further informed that educating a girl child means educating the nation.

He commended the organisers of the children’s programme for their effort aimed at training vibrant quality leaders who will take over the country in future.

Observing the children’s different skills and dexterity, the Vice president noted that Nigeria as a country has more attributes that build and bind people together than things that divide them.

He used the opportunity to encourage the citizenry to believe in the government adding that measures have been activated toward a better Nigeria assuring that Nigerian children have been given large opportunities to excel in any part of the world they find themselves.

Senator Shattima further disclosed the federal government’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of all Nigerian Children adding that they have prioritised education because it is important to nation building.

In his welcome address, the Chairman and Founder of CALDEV, Hon Bamidele Salam disclosed that the event is held every year for the children’s parliament with the sole objective of grooming future leaders for the country.

Hon Salam had earlier informed that children from 23 out of the 36 States and FCT were painstakingly selected for the programme.

The lawmaker equally used the opportunity to commend Vice President Shettima for finding time from his busy schedule to attend the children’s event.

He also reminded the Vice President of children’s determination to become good leaders in future.

The high point of the event was the presentation of an award of excellence and quality leadership to the Vice President by the Nigerian Children’s Parliament.

In his speech during the event, the Deputy Speaker of Children parliament, Ibrahim Zanna urged the Vice President to work hard to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

Hon Salam had earlier quoted Vice as saying that children’s Education is the key to solving major challenges in Nigeria.

The Deputy Speaker of the Children’s Parliament Ibrahim Zanna also confirmed that the children are the leaders of tomorrow.

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development, Martins Esin was also in attendance at the event.

It was gathered that CALDEV is a non-government Organisation, and NGO, established to teach and mentor children and youths for the development of better citizenship, leadership and nationhood