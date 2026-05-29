Global Jet Fuel Suppliers Turn To Dangote Refinery Amid Middle East Crisis

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The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has emerged as the world’s largest exporter of jet fuel, marking a major milestone for Nigeria’s energy sector and strengthening the country’s position in global fuel markets amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East.

According to data cited by S&P Global Commodities at Sea, the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery became the single largest exporter of aviation fuel in April 2026 after supply disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States altered established global fuel trade routes.

The development reflects the growing global influence of Africa’s largest refinery as international buyers increasingly seek alternative fuel supply sources outside the Middle East due to uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and refined fuel supplies.

In a recent S&P Global Energy report, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Refinery, David Bird, disclosed that the company shifted operations into what he described as “max jet mode” following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.

“After the Middle East war began, Dangote shifted to ‘max jet mode,’ and in April it became the world’s single largest exporter of aviation fuel,” the report stated, citing S&P Global Commodities at Sea data.

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Industry analysts say the refinery’s rapid emergence as a dominant supplier of aviation fuel underscores how geopolitical tensions are reshaping traditional energy supply chains and creating new opportunities for emerging refining hubs outside Europe and the Gulf region.

The refinery reached the milestone as it continued to operate near full production capacity following months of gradual operational ramp-up.

Executives said the facility has maintained strong output levels using a flexible refining and blending system capable of processing various feedstocks, including gas-to-liquids naphtha and Bonny condensate, to maximise jet fuel production.

The surge in exports came at a time when global aviation fuel buyers faced tightening supply conditions caused by fears of potential disruptions to shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz. The uncertainty prompted airlines, traders and fuel importers to diversify sourcing arrangements away from traditional Middle Eastern suppliers.

Dangote Refinery capitalised on the opportunity by significantly increasing aviation fuel exports to international markets, positioning itself as a strategic alternative supplier in the global energy market.

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However, refinery executives indicated that the company’s ambitions extend beyond taking advantage of temporary geopolitical disruptions.

Bird disclosed that the refinery is increasingly transforming into a global energy trading hub, with plans to actively trade crude oil and refined petroleum products across international markets while expanding the range of crude grades the facility can process.

According to him, the refinery currently handles about 40 different crude oil grades and aims to increase that number significantly over time as part of efforts to compete with leading international refining centres such as Singapore’s Pulau Bukom refinery, which processes more than 100 crude varieties.

To support its international expansion strategy, Dangote Refinery is exploring long-term supply and product offtake agreements with governments, airlines and national oil companies across several regions.

The company is also pursuing regional infrastructure investments, including proposed fuel storage projects in Namibia, logistics expansion initiatives across Central and East Africa, as well as pipeline development discussions in Zambia.

Bird further revealed that the refinery ultimately plans to increase production capacity to about 1.4 million barrels per day, a move that would require sourcing crude oil from multiple international markets, including the United States, the Middle East and South America.

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The refinery’s growing influence in global fuel markets has also had direct implications for Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector.

Earlier this year, rising aviation fuel prices placed significant pressure on Nigerian airline operators, prompting government intervention through benchmark pricing guidance and temporary credit support measures aimed at stabilising the market.

In response, Dangote Refinery reduced its ex-depot Jet A1 price from N1,750 to N1,650 per litre and introduced a 30-day interest-free credit facility for marketers and airline operators to ease supply pressures.

The company also transitioned aviation fuel sales from dollar-denominated transactions to naira-based pricing in a bid to improve domestic supply stability and reduce foreign exchange pressures facing local airline operators.

Energy experts say the refinery’s emergence as a leading global exporter of aviation fuel represents a significant turning point for Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry and could strengthen the country’s long-term ambition of becoming a major global refining and energy trading hub.