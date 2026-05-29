Tinubu Begs Nigerians For More Patience In 3rd Anniversary Address

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President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to remain hopeful and continue supporting his administration’s policies despite persistent economic hardship across the country.

Tinubu made the appeal on Thursday in a statement commemorating the third anniversary of his administration.

He acknowledged the pressure caused by his administration’s policies and the hardship citizens have endured in the past three years.

“These decisions came with sacrifice. The rising cost of living triggered by our measures placed enormous pressure on families, workers, and businesses. Young people searching for jobs felt discouraged. Many questioned whether these difficult decisions would lead to a better future,” he said.

Tinubu, however, insisted that the sacrifices made by citizens would eventually produce lasting benefits for the country.

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“I remain deeply conscious of those sacrifices, and I assure you: your sacrifice has not been in vain. And today, I can say with confidence that Nigeria has stabilised and is moving forward again,” he stated.

The president admitted that his administration had not solved all of the country’s problems but argued that the groundwork for economic recovery had been established.

“We have not solved every problem, and we are not yet where we want to be. But the foundation for recovery has been laid,” he stated.

He said his government would continue efforts to reduce food prices, lower transportation costs and create more jobs for Nigerians.

“We shall achieve this task by continuing to ensure that food prices, which have largely come down from their peak in 2023/2024, remain low,” he said.

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“We are also working to reduce transportation costs as operators of commercial trucks, buses, and taxis convert their petrol engines to CNG and switch to electric vehicles. We have also set our sights on creating more opportunities for decent work and enabling enterprise expansion.”

Tinubu further urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country despite prevailing frustrations and divisions.

“The work ahead is enormous, but I remain optimistic because I believe deeply in this country and in you, the Nigerian people.

“I ask you to keep faith with Nigeria. Let us reject cynicism and division. Let us move forward together, united in purpose, disciplined in effort, compassionate toward one another, and confident in the greatness that lies ahead.

“History tests nations before it elevates them. Nigeria is passing through such a test. But I believe with all my heart that we shall emerge stronger, fairer, more united, and more prosperous than ever before,” he stated.

Tinubu also called for national unity, saying every Nigerian must feel included regardless of region, religion or background.

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“Nigeria belongs to all of us—no region, faith, or group should feel marginalised or forgotten. Our diversity is a source of strength. Whether Christian or Muslim, North or South, urban or rural, we rise or fall together as one nation under God,” he said.

Tinubu recently secured the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to seek a second term in the 2027 general election scheduled for January 16, 2027.