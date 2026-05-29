Bandits Kill Two LG Officials In Zamfara

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Gunmen have killed two local government officials in Zamfara State following an attack along the Jangebe–Talata Mafara road.

The victims identified as the Director of Planning in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, Jamilu Sani, and the councillor representing Jangebe Ward were reportedly abducted on May 18, 2026, while travelling to the council headquarters to prepare for the Hajj exercise.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Talata Mafara LGA, Yahaya Yari, described the attack as tragic, revealing that efforts to secure their release were unsuccessful.

According to him, the attackers made it clear they were not interested in ransom and had vowed to kill anyone abducted from Jangebe community.

“The bandits informed us that they would not negotiate and that anyone taken from Jangebe would be killed,” Yari said.

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A source familiar with the incident disclosed that five occupants were travelling in a vehicle belonging to the Area Revenue Officer for Pilgrims Affairs, Sama’ila Ladan, when they were ambushed at a known flashpoint.

The attackers reportedly killed a village head at the scene after he resisted abduction, while the Area Revenue Officer was shot in the hand and left for dead. Two other occupants managed to escape into nearby bushes, while the Director of Planning was taken away and later killed.

The incident has heightened concerns over the worsening security situation in Jangebe and surrounding communities, where residents say attacks have become frequent.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the attack, as authorities continue efforts to address insecurity in the area.