Sokoto Govt Backs Military Operations Against Banditry

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The Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor of Sokoto State, Col. Ahmed Usman (Rtd), has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shuaibu for identifying with troops of Operation Fansan Yamma during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Sokoto State.

The Special Adviser described the gesture as a major morale booster for officers and men serving on the frontlines in the fight against banditry and other criminal activities in the North-West region.

The Chief of Army Staff, who was represented by the Commander, Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut, visited troops stationed at Forward Operation Base in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Thursday, where he shared lunch with the soldiers as part of the Sallah celebration.

According to the Special Adviser, the visit demonstrates the commitment of the Nigerian Army leadership to the welfare, motivation and operational effectiveness of troops deployed across the country.

He noted that celebrating with the soldiers at the frontline would further strengthen their fighting spirit, boost their confidence and reassure them that their sacrifices are appreciated by the military high command and the people of Sokoto State.

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The Special Adviser also reaffirmed the continued support of the Sokoto State Government under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for security agencies operating in the state, especially in ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and security across affected communities.

He prayed for the success of the ongoing military operations and urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with credible information to enhance security in the state and the country at large.