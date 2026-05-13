Dangote Signs 10-Year Rice Deal With Niger State

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Dangote Industries Limited has partnered with the Niger State Government on a series of initiatives aimed at boosting industrialisation, food production and economic growth in the state.

The development was disclosed by the company’s Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina.

According to the statement, the partnership includes investments in agriculture, manufacturing and trade promotion.

As part of the collaboration, Dangote Rice Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Niger State Government for the supply of paddy rice over a 10-year period.

Under the agreement, the company committed to a guaranteed off-take of one million metric tonnes of paddy rice to be supplied by Niger Foods in a move aimed at strengthening food sufficiency in Nigeria.

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The Regional Director and Senior Adviser to the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, as saying that construction work on the company’s rice mill in Niger State was progressing steadily.

She explained that the 32-metric-tonnes-per-hour Dangote Rice Mill, located on a 30-hectare site in Wushishi, was on course for completion.

According to her, the project is expected to support the state’s food security drive, improve local rice production, create jobs and contribute to agricultural development in the country.

Wali-Abdurrahman also noted that several strategic business units of the Dangote Group were participating in the 22nd edition of the Niger Trade Fair.

The participating subsidiaries include Dangote Cement Plc, NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Dangote Fertiliser Limited.

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She added that a special desk had been created at the fair to attend to inquiries relating to the Dangote Refinery, the company’s Vision 2030 agenda and other operations.

Dangote Group is also the major sponsor of the 2026 Niger National Trade Fair scheduled to begin on May 14 with the theme, “Public Private Partnership as the Panacea for Nigeria Economic Growth and Stability.”

The Director-General of the Niger Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Adamu Salihu, said the trade fair is expected to attract about 300 exhibitors, including investors, policymakers and business leaders from across the country.

Salihu described Dangote Group as a key driver of industrialisation in Nigeria and Africa, noting that the company’s consistent participation in the annual trade fair had helped sustain the event over the years.

He urged Nigerian businesses to emulate the company’s investment approach by committing resources to local industrial development and economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Niger Foods, Sammy Adigun, said the partnership would require the development of 25,000 hectares of commercial rice farms in the state.

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He added that the 10-year initiative is expected to generate about 50,000 direct jobs.