Go After Attackers Of Kuje Prison, Tinubu Tells Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has called on the current administration to go after attackers of Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu said this on his return to Nigeria after 11 days of ‘important meetings’ in France.

In a statement by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu condemned the attack saying that the incessant terror attacks plaguing the country were worrisome.

While calling Nigerians to remain vigilant and united,Tinubu urged the government to immediately go after fleeing inmates of the facility.

“These incessant attacks on government’s institutions and innocent citizens are a sad reminder that we still have a lot to do to put these evil forces in check.”

Recall that The correctional centre holding over 900 inmates had come under attack by armed men who later identified themselves as members of Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The attack led to the escape of 879 inmates, including 64 members of the sect, but 443 have been recaptured.