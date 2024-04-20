Despite Protests, Violence, Gov Ododo Declares Ondo APC Guber Primary ‘Transparent’

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election on Saturday was marred by protests from aggrieved aspirants and incidents of violence.

However, the chairman of the election committee, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State, gave a positive assessment of the process.

Different aspirants, including Wale Akinterinwa, Dr. Olugbega Edema, Professor Dayo Faduyile, and Olushola Oke, protested against the conduct of the primary, citing issues such as late distribution of materials, poor logistics, and suspected plots to rig the election results.

Professor Dayo Faduyile, represented by Mr. Paul Oniyemofe, described the election as a “daylight robbery” and called for a rescheduled primary.

Dr. Olugbenga Edema also demanded postponement because the processes were not credible, stating that no voting materials had been distributed as of 9:30 am, contrary to the committee’s claims.

The representative of Olusola Oke, Ogunleye Rotimi, said it was unacceptable for a few individuals to write the results. Similarly, Wale Akinterinwa’s agent, Barrister Shola Ajishafe, alleged that no materials were distributed to his ward and questioned the committee’s credibility.

Despite these protests, Governor Ododo commended stakeholders and members for their orderly conduct during the exercise and lauded the large turnout.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismail Isah, Ododo claimed that the process was transparent irrespective of the challenges recorded.

“I have received reports from our committee members and security agencies as well as NGOs monitoring the election including video footages and I can say that the process has been transparent and we are going to produce a candidate that will unify the APC ahead of the November, 2024 governorship election in the State,” he said.

According to reports, the primary was marred by violence in some areas, including Ward 1 at Stella Maris College, Okitipupa, where rival supporters of two aspirants clashed. Accredited party members fled the scene as fracas broke out, with reports of ballot boxes being snatched.