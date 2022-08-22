Gov Ayade Constitutes 17 Committees To Plan Burial

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has constituted 17 committees to plan the state burial of the late second republic Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr Christian Ita, on Monday in Calabar, quotes Ayade as saying the central planning committee will be headed by Sen. Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Ita said the central planning committee, which has the state’s deputy governor, Prof. Evara Esu as alternative chairman, would in conjunction with the family of the late Wayas fix a date for the burial.

Some prominent Nigerians, including former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, featured in the list of committee members released by the government of Cross River.

Nnamni would chair the Elder’s Advisory sub-committee while Sen. John Odey was appointed to head the Works and Setting Sub-committee.

It would be recalled that the late Senate President died in a London hospital at the age of 80 on Nov. 30, 2021.

He was the president of the senate during the administration of late President Shehu Shagari between 1979 and 1983.

Ayade, the Cross River governor, had described Wayas’ death as a “monumental loss” to the state and Nigeria at large.

“He was a rare gem. Dr Wayas’ demise is indeed a monumental loss to our dear state and Nigeria at large.

“As Senate President, Dr Wayas contributed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic ethos through his robust and vibrant leadership of the upper legislative chamber.

“And since his retirement from active politics, the former Senate President had been playing a fatherly and stabilising role in the politics and affairs of our state,” the governor stated.

NAN