Gov Bello Hosts New Police Commissioner Who Praised Him For ‘Taking Kogi By Storm’

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Thursday in Lokoja received the new Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, assuring him of his utmost cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the state.

Bello, while congratulating Egbuka, also commended the Nigerian Police Force, Kogi Command, for their effectiveness and readiness to protect the people of the state

He lauded Egbuka for a job well done when he served as Deputy Commissioner in the State, adding that his efforts contributed to the success of security in the state.

Bello also commended him for his great job in his previous posting before coming to Kogi and was confident that he will do more in the state.

“I Know that you have come to what has been achieved in the area of security in the state and going forward, Kogi shall export security to other neighbouring states in protecting their borders.

“As Commissioner of Police in the State it will be seamless fighting criminals with the security architecture on ground.

“It will be easy for you as you will be meeting other heads of security agencies who are equally committed, diligent and cooperative, as well as maximum cooperation and understanding that CP will need to work effectively,” Bello said.

Earlier, Egbuka pledged to hit the ground running immediately, while commending Bello on his exploit in securing the state

Egbuka said Kogi is not a new state to him, with good knowledge of the security operations of the state having served previously as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations.

“I know your passion for security. I know how it was before you came in and what you have done till this moment.

“Your Excellency, I am aware about how you took Kogi by storm, the North Central by storm by rooting out criminal elements from Kogi.

“You have received awards as the best governor on security from organisations, security establishments, private and corporate bodies and I believe, sir, that as you round off your tenure and move to a higher position, you will round up well, sir.

“I pledge my support and cooperation and once again, it will be obvious to everybody that Kogi will continue to enjoy improved security.

“Today is not a speech-making day, I have just come here to introduce myself to you and we shall hit the ground running.

“Thank you for all you did for us while I seek further cooperation with your administration,” Egbuka said.