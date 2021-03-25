Gov El-Rufai’s Wife Hails Buhari’s ‘Side Hustle’

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s wife, Hadiza Isma, has cracked a joke about a Lagos-based commercial bus driver who bears a striking resemblance to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Photos and videos of the bus driver went viral some days ago after a twitter user posted them on the microblogging platform.

One of the videos showed the moment some passersby thronged a bus being driven by the president’s look-alike to take photos of him.

Hadiza, a former lecturer at the Kaduna Polytechnic, shared a side-by-side photo of President Buhari and the bus driver and captioned it “May God bless our side hustles.”

May God bless our side hustles. pic.twitter.com/HtP1tsQD0W — Hadiza Isma El-Rufai (@hadizel) March 25, 2021

A twitter user, Adesina Haruna (@AJaharuna), who reacted to the governor’s wife’s tweet, said: “My conclusion is that the man is Buhari. He’s driving danfo to gauge the mood of the masses. If not why has the man not been seen before now? Which route does he normally play? Which NURTW unit does he belong? Who are the passengers in his bus? Why has he not been seen since?”

Another twitter user, Tutu (@batool_tj), shared a similar view: “But if this man is really Buhari’s doubleganger, then why wasn’t he discovered long ago?? He must have been living around, so how come nobody noticed the resemblance?”