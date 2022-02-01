Gov Ortom Sad Over Burnt Obasanjo Farm In Benue

The governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, Tuesday, expressed sadness over the fire that gutted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s mango farm at Howe, Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State.

Ortom’s regrets were contained in a statement by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur.

Ortom also ordered full-scale investigations into the incident.

The details of the inferno were conveyed to Ortom by the chairman of Gwer, Mr Emmanuel Otserga. Ortom, who said investigations would unravel if it was an act of sabotage or not.

He said, “It is the height of irresponsibility for anyone to think of setting ablaze a farm that is set to, in a very near future, boost the economic development of the area in particular and state in general.

“Obasanjo as a former president is a statesman and needs to be accorded his due respect anywhere in Nigeria, and Benue State cannot be an exception.”

He therefore directed the Benue State commissioner of police to ensure that the perpetrators were fished out immediately and brought to book.

The chairman of Gwer local government, Mr Atserga, told the governor that over half of the mango farm covering over 139 hectares of land got razed and four suspects had been arrested and more were being trailed.

Otserga said he suspected ‘foul play because from the look of things, the fire was caused by the deliberate act of mischief-makers’.

He said, “The farm is well safeguarded; there is no way fire can cross over from any quarter into the farm.”

The director of the state fire service, Mr Donald Ikyaaza, also alleged that the fire was caused by sabotage.