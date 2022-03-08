Gov Wike Supports Women – Banigo

Rivers State Deputy governor, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has called on the male folk to support their women to fulfill their God-given destinies in all spheres of life.

Banigo made the call in a goodwill message to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day.

Banigo also used the occasion to commend the state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for giving women in the state all the required support to succeed in all tiers of government.

She said Wike believes that women are qualified for all positions men occupy and can put in their best to contribute towards the development of the state and the nation.

She said the governor chose a female as his deputy for two tenures, and he had appointed two female Chief Judges in the state.

Banigo added that Wike also appointed a female President of the Customary Court of Appeal and supported women as vice chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state.

Wike also appointed several women as cabinet commissioners, permanent secretaries, and heads of departments, parastatals and agencies.

The deputy governor also praised Wike for speaking against the alleged gender inequality posture of the All Progressive Congress-led Federal Government, saying it was unfortunate that five gender bills that would have given women better political opportunities were scuttled by the APC controlled National Assembly.

The International Women’s Day is celebrated on the 8th of March every year to applaud the socio-economic, political, and cultural feats of women.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

Banigo called on all people of goodwill to speak up against gender abuse, discrimination and stereotyping to n order to encourage women to fulfill their destinies.