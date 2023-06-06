Governor Otti Fires All Abia Revenue Officers

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti has announced the termination of the appointment of all revenue officers in the state with immediate effect.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko made available to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, says this is part of the measures to sanitise activities around the transport sector and markets in the state.

The affected appointees are urged to return government properties in their possession.

The statement reads, “As part of the measures to sanitise activities around the transport sector and markets in the state, the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, by this notice has approved the termination of all appointments for any type of Revenue Enforcement in the state.

“This takes immediate effect.

“Consequently, affected persons are to return all Government property in their possession to the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue and Digital Transformation, immediately.

“The Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue will advice further on the government’s plan in this regard”.