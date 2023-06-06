Governor Otti Fires All Abia Revenue Officers

Nigeria Politics
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Alex-Otti-Abia-LP-Candidate
Dr. Alex Otti- Abia State Governor

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti has announced the termination of the appointment of all revenue officers in the state with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko made available to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, says this is part of the measures to sanitise activities around the transport sector and markets in the state.

The affected appointees are urged to return government properties in their possession.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Return Abia Assets Or Face Sanctions, SSG Tells Ex-Gov Ikpeazu’s Appointees

Nigeria Politics

Boost For Aba As Gov Otti Appoints Special Assitant On Industrial City, 21 Others

The statement reads, “As part of the measures to sanitise activities around the transport sector and markets in the state, the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, by this notice has approved the termination of all appointments for any type of Revenue Enforcement in the state.

“This takes immediate effect.

“Consequently, affected persons are to return all Government property in their possession to the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue and Digital Transformation, immediately.

Advertisement

“The Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue will advice further on the government’s plan in this regard”.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement