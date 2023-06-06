JUST IN: Senate Gives Tinubu Go Ahead To Appoint 20 Special Advisers

The Nigerian Senate has granted approval to President Bola Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 special advisers to aid in the smooth functioning of his administration.

The approval came at Tuesday’s plenary after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read a letter from President Tinubu requesting the upper legislative chamber’s approval to appoint the aides.

Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir moved the motion for the Senate to consider the request and the Senate Minority Leader seconded it.

Following a thorough review of President Tinubu’s proposal, the Senate voted in favour of the appointment of 20 special advisers.

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that Tinubu will be working with more special advisers than his predecessor, Muhammad Buhari, who had appointed 15 special advisers in 2015 and in 2019 when he was re-elected to the office.

Section 151 (2) of the 1999 Constitution empowers the National Assembly to prescribe by law or resolution the number of such advisers and their remuneration and allowances.

The special advisers will be tasked with providing expert advice and guidance to President Tinubu in various areas, including economy, security, education, health, infrastructure, and foreign affairs.