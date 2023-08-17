Governor Otti To Set Up SMEs Centres In Three Cities Of Abia

Abia State Government says it will develop Small and Medium Enterprises centres in Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia in line with its resolve to drive SMEs to greater heights.

The Commissioner for Digital Economy and SME Matthew Ekwuribe who disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders in his office, described small and medium-scale businesses as imperative for economic development.

He reiterated the determination of the present administration to support SME development in the state.

Ekwuribe announced that Otti has approved the revamping of the Skills Acquisition School at Ubakala for the training of people in SMEs.

Recall that the governor had during his inauguration as the 5th civilian governor of the state promised that the state would partner with commercial banks, local and international development agencies, venture capitalists and independent investors to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

He explained that his administration would target MSMEs in high impact areas, such as information communication technology (ICT), agriculture, small-scale manufacturing, fashion, leatherworks, and other areas where the state has strong comparative advantage.