Wike As FCT Minister: Abuja Residents In Panic Mode

For all the accolades he received as governor of oil-rich Rivers State, over his road and bridge constructions, Nyesom Wike’s emergence as FCT Minister-designate has sent residents in the nation’s capital into panic mode.

The former Minister of State for Education was among the 45 ministers-designate announced on Wednesday by the president, Bola Tinubu.

While it’s not clear how he will remain a member of the major opposition political party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, while serving as a minister in the ruling All Progressives Congress-led administration, it’s his emergence that’s rather a cause for concern for a cross section of Abuja residents.

Immediately, his portfolio was announced, reactions began from those who expressed the fear that Tinubu had given FCT a demolition machine to those who hailed his emergence.

Those expressing the fear reminisced about his time in office as governor where they alleged some people’s properties in Rivers State were demolished without compensation.

They said Wike sent his demolition team after his political opponents, some of whom were in PDP, for opposing his decision not to support Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, in preference for Tinubu.

Recall his government served a 48 hours quit notice to the management of DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) to vacate part of its premises housing AIT/Raypower FM in Port Harcourt.

In the letter dated March 20, 2023 and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Works, Mrs Ebere Dennis Emenike, the government said it would demolish the structure and commence construction of proposed Government Residential Area (GRA) phase 5 in Ozuoba.

AIT chairman, Raymond Dokpesi, now late, was an Atiku campaigner who criticised Wike severely for what he called anti-party activity.

He also demolished the Bayelsa building located at 5 and 9 Akassa Street, Golf Course Extension Layout, Port Harcourt, saying it was defacing and endangering the urban renewal project of the state government.

The project has not commenced months after the demolition exercise which happened at the time Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, rejected his alleged pressure for the state to support the APC instead of PDP in the last election.

Also, the property including Mega Filling Station at Ojoto Street Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, owned by Hon. Chinyere Igwe, then serving House of Representatives member; Priscy’s Lounge, owned by Jones Ogbonda, a former Lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly; and Preray Hotel, property of Mr Ikechi Chinda, former PDP Chairman in Port Harcourt LGA, all strong supporters of Atiku were demolished during the race to win the PDP presidential ticket and the presidential election.

Wike had lost the ticket to Atiku and immediately formed an alliance that included then serving PDP governors of Oyo, Abia, Benue, and Enugu states called G-5 to oppose the PDP.

He alongside Seyi Mekinde, who was bidding for his second tenure as Oyo Governor in the election supported Tinubu in the February election.

Business outlet owned by former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Austin Okpara, located in the Port Harcourt metropolis, was also affected.

Before then two hotels in Alode in Eleme town and Onne, near Port Harcourt, the state capital were demolished.

Commentators have therefore expressed the fear that the former Obi-Akpor local government chairman may repeat such demolitions across the FCT thereby rendering many homeless.

There are those who have equally speculated that Wike’s appointment is aimed at ensuring he rig a likely rerun the court may order against Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The outcome of the election is before presidential election petition tribunal, PEPT, where two of the leading contenders – Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku of the PDP – are seeking for annulment and rerun.

A supporter of the 2023 Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour also said Wike’s emergence is to rig the likely rerun in Abuja.

Tinubu picked Nyesom Wike as Minister of FCT in order to Manipulate FCT election results if Judiciary declare Rerun..#AllEyesOnTheJudiciary



Retweet for them to see… pic.twitter.com/mqWknbIgG4 — Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Stan (@CrownprinceCom2) August 16, 2023

BUCOS said

MISCALCULATION AT ITS PEAK! Even if there will be a rerun, Tinubu will not be part of it and Wike won't be in Abuja to vote. Nothing, I mean nothing will ever make APC to get 25% in any election in the FCT. Take dis to any bank of ur choice. pic.twitter.com/daZkPc638D — BUCOS (@TENIBEGILOJU202) August 17, 2023

Another X user Tammy said

Bola Tinubu(Wike) to rig Abuja for him, in the event the judiciary orders for a rerun or fresh presidential election, hence he appointed him Minister of FCT, but let me be clear: Bola Tinubu would not be on the ballot, #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary #wike pic.twitter.com/IIVorNNzYO — Tammy-Alfie FEG 🦍🦍🦍 (@tammy_nwosu) August 17, 2023

Also, some commentators including supporters of the PDP warned him against bringing down PDP structures even as some made jokes about it.

Former spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign in the 2023 election, Daniel Bwala said, “If you made him FCT minister so he can revoke titles and demolish structures of political opponents, then note that it will be an unnecessary drama that will incur court judgement liabilities on this administration.”

Omo9JA speculated Wike may demolish the PDP secretariat.

Minister Wike upon his arrival on abuja as he makes Wadata plaza his first stop pic.twitter.com/nJ5xUlXnav — OMO9JA (@OMO_9JA_) August 17, 2023

Another X mocked that

When they report to Wike say Dino house for FCT no dey Masterplan.

🙉🙉 pic.twitter.com/UawwXRcpbC — Onyii 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 (@Onyii_23) August 17, 2023

For another X user Chimamanda, Wadata plaza would receive demolition

Mr Puccalee said,

How Wike as FCT Minister will be arriving PDP Wadata Plaza during their party meetings. 😂 pic.twitter.com/POQrOsUMgE — Mr. Puccalee 🎩 (@Mr_Pucca) August 17, 2023

But some others have hailed his appointment.

Deji Adeyanju, an activist and former director of new media of the PDP in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER said Wike’s “track record in private and public sphere is well known to all, and I have no doubt that” he “will bring his wealth of experience to bear in turning our country’s fortunes around, for the better.”

Minister Wike, The Abuja Governor



Some people are divinely favoured for the pleasure of this world. One of them is former governor Wike. From being the Governor of Rivers to the Governor of Abuja. pic.twitter.com/DfB6e5pZ0J — A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) August 17, 2023