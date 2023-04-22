Govt Agencies, Private Businesses To Pay N460,000 Each For Twitter Verification

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has set the price for verification badges for organizations and agencies at a whopping N460,500 monthly.

Musk recently wiped out all verification badges for individuals and organizations who had got theirs for free before his takeover of the company.

Those accounts were verified to prevent misinformation and impersonation because they belonged to celebrities, public figures, or business organizations.

However, Musk has now declared that verification is available to anyone who is willing to pay $8.00/month or $84/year (about N5,000/month or N52,900.00/year), which also gives them access to Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service with added features.

Verification badges for accounts belonging to organizations, however, are more expensive than those belonging to individuals.

According to Twitter’s Help Centre, organizations are expected to shell out N460,500 ($1000) for verification, as well as access to other Twitter Blue features.

It doesn’t end there, however, as affiliates of organizations, which could include leadership, brands, support handles, employees, or teams, are to pay N23,030 for verification badges in their own accounts.

One of the features is a Gold check mark and square avatar for businesses or non-profit organizations, or a grey checkmark and circular avatar for governmental or multilateral organizations (instead of the regular blue colour).

Other features are Edit Tweet, Bookmark Folders, Longer Tweets, Prioritized rankings in conversations, and Half ads.