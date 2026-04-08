Greece Bans Social Media For Minors

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Greece will ban access to social media platforms for children under 15 starting January 1, 2027, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday.

In a TikTok video, Mitsotakis described the move as “a difficult but necessary measure,” adding that Greece is among the first countries globally to adopt such restrictions. He also said his government would push the European Union to implement similar policies across member states.

“I know that some of you are going to be angry…. Our aim is not to keep you away from technology but to combat addiction to certain applications that harm your innocence and your freedom,” he said, addressing young users directly.

The prime minister cited scientific concerns over excessive screen time, warning that prolonged exposure to digital devices can affect children’s cognitive development.

Greece’s decision aligns with a growing global trend toward stricter regulation of minors’ access to social media.

In Australia, authorities in December introduced rules requiring platforms such as YouTube and Snapchat to remove accounts held by users under 16 or face heavy fines.

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Similarly, Indonesia began enforcing a ban on social media use for children under 16 in March and has since issued summons to tech giants Google and Meta over alleged non-compliance.

In Austria, the government last month signalled plans to introduce legislation banning social media use for children up to age 14, with a proposal expected as early as this summer. Meanwhile, Spain and Denmark have also indicated intentions to set a minimum digital age for social network access.

The measures reflect increasing concerns among governments about the impact of social media on children’s mental health, privacy, and overall well-being.