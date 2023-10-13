Ground Offensive: Israel Gives 1.1 Million Northern Gaza Residents 24 Hours To Leave

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Friday, sent a notification to the United Nations (UN) telling its staff and the entire population in northern Gaza to relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres disclosed this.

The IDF is said to be preparing to carry out a ground invasion against Hamas after six days of using its Air Force team to bombard numerous targets in Gaza in response to Hamas invasion of Southern Israel on Saturday.

Hamas infiltration of Israel has resulted in the deaths of about 1,300 Israelis, according to the IDF.

On the Palestinian side, the Gaza Health Ministry says 1537 Palestinians are dead while 420,000 persons have been displaced.

Hamas also claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was a response to “the desecration of the al-Asqa mosque” by the Jews.

The UN reacted to the notification saying about 1.1 million Palestinians are living north of Wadi Gaza including UN staff and foreigners who are occupying its property in the affected areas.

Dujarric told AFP that the ultimatum for evacuation is a difficult task to carry out within 24 hours.

“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences.

“The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation,” the spokesperson said.

Israel has already imposed a complete blockade on Gaza while reportedly cutting off water, electricity and gas.

Israel has shut its own border as it sustains a strategy of searching for Hamas militants within and outside the country and taking them down.

A number of countries have called for a ceasefire.