Group Alleges Over 270 ‘Biafrans’ Still In Secret Custody As Army Releases 102

About 102 residents of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State arrested as suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) since November 2020 have regained freedom.

But over 270 others arrested from different parts of the South East are said to be in the “secret custody” of the Nigerian Army.

This was revealed on Wednesday in a statement by the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law.

The 102 residents of Oyigbo were taken from their homes during a military crackdown on the area following claims that IPOB members killed some soldiers and made away with their rifles.

The group in a statement on Wednesday, said those in detention facilities had not been charged to court nor given a fair trial.

The statement added that the families and lawyers of most of the victims had not been allowed to see them to date.

The group said: “The 112 mostly Igbo civilian residents of Obigbo residency have, for almost nine months, remained in the Nigerian Army’s Alpha Military Commando Base located along Bida-Suleja Road, Bida in Niger State. They have also been held secretly without administrative or court bail.

“Following the discovery of some secret locations where the abductees were taken to and held, in addition to public and media outcries and efforts of Barrister Richard Okoroafor, Intersociety and leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, 283 were judicially rescued and over 270 have remained in secret custody of the Nigerian Army.”

The group gave the names of the deceased persons as: Ekweme Thomas, Pius Onochie, Obinna Akapuru and Monday Ifeanyi

It added that the remaining persons unaccounted for are: Iwuoma Bright, Ochi Jacob, Nwakaego Ibe, Ebube Kelvin and Elvis Chigbu.